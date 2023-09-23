Who's Playing

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: North Carolina 3-0, Pittsburgh 1-2

What to Know

North Carolina have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. North Carolina know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three contests -- so hopefully Pittsburgh like a good challege.

Last Saturday, North Carolina strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 31-13.

North Carolina can attribute much of their success to WR Nate McCollum, who picked up 165 receiving yards and one touchdown, and QB Drake Maye, who threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Those 165 receiving yards set a new season-high mark for McCollum.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's 8-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 17-6 hit to the loss column at the hands of West Virginia on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Panthers weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 81 passing yards. That's the fewest passing yards they've managed all season.

Looking ahead, North Carolina shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

North Carolina steamrolled past Pittsburgh in their previous matchup last October by a score of 42-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Carolina since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

North Carolina has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.