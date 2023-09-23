Who's Playing
No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers
Current Records: North Carolina 3-0, Pittsburgh 1-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
North Carolina have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. North Carolina know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three contests -- so hopefully Pittsburgh like a good challege.
Last Saturday, North Carolina strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 31-13.
North Carolina can attribute much of their success to WR Nate McCollum, who picked up 165 receiving yards and one touchdown, and QB Drake Maye, who threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Those 165 receiving yards set a new season-high mark for McCollum.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's 8-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 17-6 hit to the loss column at the hands of West Virginia on Saturday.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Panthers weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 81 passing yards. That's the fewest passing yards they've managed all season.
Looking ahead, North Carolina shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).
North Carolina steamrolled past Pittsburgh in their previous matchup last October by a score of 42-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Carolina since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
North Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 50 points.
Series History
North Carolina has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
- Oct 29, 2022 - North Carolina 42 vs. Pittsburgh 24
- Nov 11, 2021 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. North Carolina 23
- Nov 14, 2019 - Pittsburgh 34 vs. North Carolina 27
- Sep 22, 2018 - North Carolina 38 vs. Pittsburgh 35
- Nov 09, 2017 - North Carolina 34 vs. Pittsburgh 31
- Sep 24, 2016 - North Carolina 37 vs. Pittsburgh 36
- Oct 29, 2015 - North Carolina 26 vs. Pittsburgh 19