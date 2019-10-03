Watch SMU vs. Tulsa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 24 SMU (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: SMU 5-0-0; Tulsa 2-2-0

What to Know

SMU is 1-3 against Tulsa since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as SMU and Tulsa will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tulsa will need to watch out since the Mustangs have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

SMU brought a four-game winning streak into their matchup against South Florida last week; they left with a five-game streak. SMU made easy work of South Florida and carried off a 48-21 win. With the Mustangs ahead 34 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane weren't the first ones on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They skirted past Wyoming 24-21.

Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 5-0 and the Golden Hurricane to 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, Tulsa are stumbling into the contest with the 13th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 106 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tulsa.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Tulsa have won three out of their last four games against SMU.