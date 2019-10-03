Watch SMU vs. Tulsa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch SMU vs. Tulsa football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 SMU (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: SMU 5-0-0; Tulsa 2-2-0
What to Know
SMU is 1-3 against Tulsa since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as SMU and Tulsa will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tulsa will need to watch out since the Mustangs have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
SMU brought a four-game winning streak into their matchup against South Florida last week; they left with a five-game streak. SMU made easy work of South Florida and carried off a 48-21 win. With the Mustangs ahead 34 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.
Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane weren't the first ones on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They skirted past Wyoming 24-21.
Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 5-0 and the Golden Hurricane to 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mustangs rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, Tulsa are stumbling into the contest with the 13th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 106 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tulsa.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Tulsa have won three out of their last four games against SMU.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tulsa 27 vs. SMU 24
- Oct 27, 2017 - SMU 38 vs. Tulsa 34
- Oct 07, 2016 - Tulsa 43 vs. SMU 40
- Oct 31, 2015 - Tulsa 40 vs. SMU 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Fulmer quells Vols coaching rumors
Fulmer says 'The coaching chapter of my life is long closed' and he 'totally believes' in Pruitt
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game