South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is coming off a tremendous finish to the 2022 season, and now he is showing off his acting chops. Beamer, along with other members of the Gamecocks' coaching staff and roster, shared their own version of a famous cold open from "The Office" via social media on Friday.

In a video posted to Twitter by the official @GamecockFB account, Beamer played the role of Michael Scott (portrayed by Steve Carell in "The Office") by challenging his coworkers to see who can post the quickest time on the radar gun while sprinting on the street outside the office.

In the original episode, entitled "The Duel," Steve Carell's character posts a speed of 12 mph before shouting, "Eat that, Carl Lewis!"

In his own version of the cold open, Beamer calls out South Carolina defensive end Nyckoles Harbor.

Beamer does a pretty good job of channeling his inner Michael Scott, and the hilarious clip had already been shared thousands of times as of Friday afternoon. He even ends the bit the same way as the original episode, by running alongside a passing car to post a much faster time of 31 mph.

Beamer is entering his third season as the head coach of the Gamecocks, and his program has a lot of momentum after knocking off Tennessee and Clemson in the final two weeks of the regular season. If he keeps that up, he will outlast Carell's seven-season tenure on "The Office."

Even if he doesn't, Beamer could go to Hollywood and try his hand at an acting career.