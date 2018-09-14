Watch South Carolina vs. Marshall: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (away)

Current records: South Carolina 1-1; Marshall 2-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Carolina. On Saturday they take on Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while South Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After soaring high against Coastal Carolina two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last week. South Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 17-41 punch to the gut against Georgia. South Carolina got a solid performance out of Bryan Edwards, who caught passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Marshall had enough points to win and then some against E. Kentucky, taking their matchup 32-16. The success made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

South Carolina's loss took them down to 1-1 while Marshall's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if South Carolina can steal Marshall's luck or if Marshall records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a big 12 point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Last season, South Carolina were 8-3-1 against the spread. As for Marshall, they were 9-4-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.