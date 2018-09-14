Watch South Carolina vs. Marshall: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch South Carolina vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
South Carolina Gamecocks (home) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (away)
Current records: South Carolina 1-1; Marshall 2-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Carolina. On Saturday they take on Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while South Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After soaring high against Coastal Carolina two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground last week. South Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 17-41 punch to the gut against Georgia. South Carolina got a solid performance out of Bryan Edwards, who caught passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Marshall had enough points to win and then some against E. Kentucky, taking their matchup 32-16. The success made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.
South Carolina's loss took them down to 1-1 while Marshall's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if South Carolina can steal Marshall's luck or if Marshall records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a big 12 point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
Last season, South Carolina were 8-3-1 against the spread. As for Marshall, they were 9-4-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
