Who's Playing

No. 22 UCF @ South Florida

Current Records: UCF 8-3; South Florida 1-10

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.73 points per contest. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

The Bulls didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 48-42 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Friday. South Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Byrum Brown, who passed for three TDs and 240 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UCF as they fell 17-14 to the Navy Midshipmen last week. Despite the defeat, the Knights got a solid performance out of WR Javon Baker, who caught six passes for one TD and 101 yards.

South Florida have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.