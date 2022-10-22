Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Stanford

Current Records: Arizona State 2-4; Stanford 2-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. ASU and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Sun Devils were able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Huskies two weeks ago, winning 45-38. ASU relied on the efforts of RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 23 carries, and WR Elijhah Badger, who snatched two receiving TDs. Badger's performance made up for a slower matchup against the USC Trojans three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Stanford came out on top in a nail-biter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, sneaking past 16-14. Stanford's RB Casey Filkins did his thing and punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joshua Karty booted in three field goals, the longest a 45-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

ASU is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Sun Devils had enough points to win and then some against the Cardinal when the two teams previously met in October of last year, taking their game 28-10. The rematch might be a little tougher for ASU since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a 3-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won two out of their last three games against Arizona State.