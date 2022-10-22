A 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive back Ja'Had Carter gave No. 14 Syracuse its first lead over No. 5 Clemson on Saturday in a battle of undefeated ACC teams. The scoop-and-score gave the Orange a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Clemson had the ball at the Syracuse 3-yard line on the edge of the end zone and ran an option play with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Phil Mafah. However, Uiagalelei failed to make a decisive choice on the read and was swallowed up by two Syracuse defenders and he dropped the ball.

Orange defenders were quick to notice the fumble and Carter picked it up and ran nearly the length of the field for the score. There were not any Clemson players within 15 yards of Carter when he ran the ball into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

The Orange led the host Tigers 21-7 at halftime. Quarterback Garrett Shrader completed nine of his first 10 passes, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Sean Tucker.

The turnover was Uiagalelei's second of the game. Clemson managed to stop Syracuse from scoring on the first drive, but the Orange have moved the ball well against the physical Clemson defensive front.