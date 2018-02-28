WATCH: Texas A&M chancellor gifts Jimbo Fisher future national championship plaque

On behalf of everyone here at CBSSports.com, I would like to be the first to congratulate Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher on the national championship they've yet to win. I don't have a plaque for the occasion, however, so Fisher will just have to settle for the one Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp gifted him.

Earlier this month, Sharp presented Texas A&M-Commerce coach Colby Carthel a plaque to recognize the team's 2017 NCAA Division II title. While at the meeting, Sharp gave Fisher the same plaque, with one minor tweak: there's no date on it.

You can see the plaque in the video the school released below.

So, yeah, claiming national titles isn't exactly a new tradition at Texas A&M (or anywhere, really), but the Aggies have taken things to a new level here by claiming national titles that don't exist yet. It's next level thinking, really, and I'm not ashamed to steal the idea.

And that's why I am naming myself the 2020 College Football Playoff National Champion. Wow, I can't believe it. Back in 2018 I never would have imagined that I'd be able to do this considering I'm only one person, and I'm not great at football, but this just goes to show you what you can accomplish if you just believe in yourself.

I'm an inspiration to people everywhere.