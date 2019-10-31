Watch Texas A&M vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Texas A&M 5-3; UT-San Antonio 3-4
What to Know
Texas A&M has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome UT-San Antonio at Kyle Field at noon ET on Saturday. Texas A&M will be hoping to build upon the 23-10 win they picked up against UT-San Antonio the last time they played in November of 2016.
The Aggies strolled past Miss. State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 49-30. QB Kellen Mond went supernova for Texas A&M as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mond's 52-yard TD bomb to in the. Mond scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, UT-San Antonio was successful in their previous meeting against Rice, and they didn't afford Rice any payback this time around. The Roadrunners snuck past Rice with a 31-27 victory.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 38-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Aggies to 5-3 and the Roadrunners to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas A&M and UT-San Antonio clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 38-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - Texas A&M 23 vs. UT-San Antonio 10
