Watch Texas A&M vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 5-3; UT-San Antonio 3-4

What to Know

Texas A&M has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome UT-San Antonio at Kyle Field at noon ET on Saturday. Texas A&M will be hoping to build upon the 23-10 win they picked up against UT-San Antonio the last time they played in November of 2016.

The Aggies strolled past Miss. State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 49-30. QB Kellen Mond went supernova for Texas A&M as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mond's 52-yard TD bomb to in the. Mond scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, UT-San Antonio was successful in their previous meeting against Rice, and they didn't afford Rice any payback this time around. The Roadrunners snuck past Rice with a 31-27 victory.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 38-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Aggies to 5-3 and the Roadrunners to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas A&M and UT-San Antonio clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 38-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.