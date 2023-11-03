Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: FAU 4-4, UAB 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UAB will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UAB Blazers and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium. UAB might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers last Saturday.

UAB's game was all tied up 21-21 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They suffered a grim 45-21 defeat to Memphis. UAB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jermaine Brown Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, FAU put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Friday. They blew past Charlotte 38-16. The victory was just what FAU needed coming off of a 36-10 loss in their prior match.

FAU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but LaJohntay Wester led the charge by picking up 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Daniel Richardson, who threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes.

UAB's defeat dropped their record down to 2-6. As for FAU, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Looking forward, the game is expected to be close, with FAU going off as just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

UAB came up short against FAU in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 24-17. Thankfully for UAB, N'Kosi Perry (who threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

FAU is a slight 1-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UAB.