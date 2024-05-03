PHILADELPHIA -- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. wasn't expecting to get his father's number with the Philadelphia Eagles. Fortunately for the son of an Eagles legend, the franchise was one step ahead of him.

When the Eagles were handing out jersey numbers prior to the start of rookie minicamp this week, they knew exactly what number Trotter was seeking.

"They didn't necessarily ask me. They just kinda assumed what number I was gonna ask first," Trotter said with a smile at the NovaCare Complex. "They kinda put it on hold."

To little surprise, Trotter will be wearing No. 54 with the Eagles -- the same number his father donned with the franchise for each of his three stints with the team. Trotter Sr. was dominant wearing No. 54 in his playing days in Philadelphia, as he's one of only four Eagles linebackers in franchise history to earn four Pro Bowl berths -- joining Chuck Bednarik, Maxie Baughan and Bill Bergey.

Trotter Sr. was a MIKE linebacker in the middle of an Eagles defense that finished in the top five in points allowed three times. The Eagles earned five playoff appearances, three NFC East titles, an NFC Championship, and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance during Trotter's tenure in Philadelphia.

Knowing how special No. 54 was to the Trotter family, there wasn't much of a question whether Trotter Jr. was going to wear the number.

"I came in and when they asked for numbers I asked if I could get 5-4," Trotter said. "They said 'yea you can get it definitely.'

"I say it worked out pretty well."

Trotter Jr. wore the same number as his father throughout his own playing career, making that number his own when starring at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia and through his three years at Clemson. The pressure won't mount to Trotter Jr. wearing No. 54 once again, a number he embraces he he continues to carve his own legacy.

"I have been wearing it my whole life," Trotter said. "I also wore it because my dad wore it when he was playing here. I was very happy to hear that was available and they decided to give me that number.

"I'm gonna wear it with pride and be the best player I can."