Watch UL-Monroe vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UL-Monroe (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: UL-Monroe 2-2-0; Memphis 4-0-0

What to Know

Memphis will take on UL-Monroe at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Memphis is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over Navy last week, winning 35-23. No one put up better numbers for the Tigers than RB Kenneth Gainwell, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Gainwell put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa State, UL-Monroe was happy to find some success last week. The Warhawks took their game against South Alabama 30-17. That result was just more of the same for the Warhawks, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 10 of last year).

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 4-0 and UL-Monroe to 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 103. Less enviably, UL-Monroe is fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 248.80 on average. So the UL-Monroe squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.