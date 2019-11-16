Watch Utah vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Utah vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
No. 7 Utah (home) vs. UCLA (away)
Current Records: Utah 8-1; UCLA 4-5
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins are staring down a pretty large 21.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They will take on the Utah Utes at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium after a week off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UCLA skips in on three wins and Utah on five.
The Bruins strolled past the Colorado Buffaloes with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 31-14.
UCLA's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Steven Montez and got past Colorado's offensive line for a total of 4.5 sacks for a loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington Huskies, but they still walked away with a 33-28 win. Among those leading the charge for Utah was RB Zack Moss, who rushed for 100 yards and one TD on 27 carries.
Their wins bumped UCLA to 4-5 and Utah to 8-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 25 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Bruins, the Utes enter the matchup with only 56 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. So the UCLA squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.39
Odds
The Utes are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 21-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Utah have won three out of their last four games against UCLA.
- Oct 26, 2018 - Utah 41 vs. UCLA 10
- Nov 03, 2017 - Utah 48 vs. UCLA 17
- Oct 22, 2016 - Utah 52 vs. UCLA 45
- Nov 21, 2015 - UCLA 17 vs. Utah 9
