Watch UTEP vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)

Current Records: UTEP 1-3-0; UT-San Antonio 1-3-0

What to Know

UT-San Antonio is 3-1 against UTEP since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UT-San Antonio's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UTEP at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. The Roadrunners have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability UTEP is surely hoping to exploit.

A win for the Roadrunners just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against North Texas, falling 45-3. QB Lowell Narcisse had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 3.44 yards per passing attempt.

Last week, the Miners were out to avenge their 39-7 loss to So. Miss from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Miners took a hard 31-13 fall against So. Miss. UTEP's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 9 on the season. UTEP has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Miners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

UT-San Antonio have won three out of their last four games against UTEP.