Watch UTEP vs. UT-San Antonio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UTEP vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
UTEP (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: UTEP 1-3-0; UT-San Antonio 1-3-0
What to Know
UT-San Antonio is 3-1 against UTEP since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UT-San Antonio's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UTEP at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. The Roadrunners have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability UTEP is surely hoping to exploit.
A win for the Roadrunners just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against North Texas, falling 45-3. QB Lowell Narcisse had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 3.44 yards per passing attempt.
Last week, the Miners were out to avenge their 39-7 loss to So. Miss from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Miners took a hard 31-13 fall against So. Miss. UTEP's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 9 on the season. UTEP has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Miners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
UT-San Antonio have won three out of their last four games against UTEP.
- Sep 29, 2018 - UT-San Antonio 30 vs. UTEP 21
- Oct 28, 2017 - UT-San Antonio 31 vs. UTEP 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - UTEP 52 vs. UT-San Antonio 49
- Oct 03, 2015 - UT-San Antonio 25 vs. UTEP 6
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Fulmer quells Vols coaching rumors
Fulmer says 'The coaching chapter of my life is long closed' and he 'totally believes' in Pruitt
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game