Who's Playing
UTEP @ UTSA
Current Records: UTEP 3-3; UTSA 4-4
What to Know
The UTEP Miners and the UTSA Roadrunners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. UTEP is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against UTSA at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Alamodome. The Miners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UTSA and are hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 22 of 2016.
UTEP came up short against the Charlotte 49ers three weeks ago, falling 38-28. The losing side was boosted by WR Justin Garrett, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 107 yards.
Meanwhile, UTSA found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24-3 punch to the gut against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks ago.
UTEP is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Miners are now 3-3 while the Roadrunners sit at 4-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTEP enters the contest with only 108.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in the nation. Less enviably, UTSA is stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 15 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Roadrunners are a solid 7-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UTSA have won four out of their last five games against UTEP.
- Oct 05, 2019 - UTSA 26 vs. UTEP 16
- Sep 29, 2018 - UTSA 30 vs. UTEP 21
- Oct 28, 2017 - UTSA 31 vs. UTEP 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - UTEP 52 vs. UTSA 49
- Oct 03, 2015 - UTSA 25 vs. UTEP 6