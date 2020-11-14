Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon 1-0; Washington State 1-0

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Washington State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 952 yards last week.

The Cougars had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They picked up a 38-28 win over the Oregon State Beavers. Washington State's WR Travell Harris was on fire, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for two TDs and 107 yards.

Washington State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Oregon State's offensive line to sack QB Tristan Gebbia four times for a total loss of ten yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Oregon took care of business in their home opener. Everything went their way against the Stanford Cardinal last week as they made off with a 35-14 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Ducks had established a 28-7 advantage. Oregon QB Tyler Shough was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 227 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 85 yards.

The Cougars were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they fell 37-35 to Oregon. Maybe Washington State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: FOX

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington State have won four out of their last five games against Oregon.