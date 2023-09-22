Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas Tech 1-2, West Virginia 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Texas Tech have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Texas Tech took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 41-3 victory over Tarleton State. With Texas Tech ahead 24-0 at the half, the game was all but over already.

RB Tahj Brooks was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 158 yards. QB Tyler Shough also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

After a 56-17 finish the last time they played, West Virginia and Pittsburgh decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. West Virginia took their contest against Pittsburgh on Saturday 17-6.

RB CJ Donaldson was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead, Texas Tech are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Texas Tech is only 0-2 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-0 against West Virginia across their last four meetings.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against West Virginia in their previous matchup last October as the squad secured a 48-10 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas Tech since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas Tech is a solid 6-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

West Virginia and Texas Tech both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.