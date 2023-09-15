The 2023 Backyard Brawl will take place on Saturday night when the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Pittsburgh Panthers. West Virginia struggled in a 38-15 loss at No. 7 Penn State to open the season, but it bounced back with a 56-17 win over Duquesne last week. Pittsburgh blew out Wofford in its opener before getting upset by Cincinnati in Week 2. The Panthers notched a 38-31 victory when these teams met last year, but the Mountaineers covered the 7.5-point spread.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU is favored by 1.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over/under is set at 47 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh spread: West Virginia -1.5

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 47 points

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh money line: West Virginia: -118, Pittsburgh: -102

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia got its offense going last week, pouring in 56 points and covering the 38.5-point spread against Duquesne. Redshirt freshman Hudson Clement had 177 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his college debut, replacing Devin Carter, who was a late scratch. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene threw a career-high four touchdown passes, finishing with 240 passing yards on just 18 attempts.

The rushing attack is led by sophomore CJ Donaldson Jr., who has rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the season. He is facing a Pittsburgh defense that allowed 216 rushing yards in the loss to Cincinnati last week, with the Bearcats averaging 5.1 yards per carry. West Virginia has won nine straight Week 3 games, and it has won four of its last five home games against Pittsburgh.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh was ultimately unable to erase a 27-7 deficit against Cincinnati, but it scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to generate some momentum. The Panthers breezed past Wofford in their season opener, racking up 491 yards and 45 points. They averaged 4.8 yards per carry, with senior running back Daniel Carter finishing with 65 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia did not look good against the lone quality opponent that it has faced, failing to cover the 21-point spread in its loss to Penn State. The Mountaineers have only covered the spread in three of their last nine games played on a Saturday. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has covered in nine of its last 11 road games and five of its last seven games overall. See which team to pick here.

