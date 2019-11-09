West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Texas Tech 3-5
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Texas Tech and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Texas Tech and four for West Virginia.
Texas Tech was hampered by 83 penalty yards against the Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for the Red Raiders as they fell 37-34 to Kansas. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jett Duffey, who passed for 271 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts.
Meanwhile, West Virginia was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 17-14 to the Baylor Bears. No one had a big game offensively for the Mountaineers, but they got one touchdown from WR George Campbell. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Campbell's 83-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Campbell ended up with 83 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
The West Virginia defensive unit accumulated eight sacks for a loss of 50 yards. Leading the way was DL Darius Stills and his three sacks.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Raiders enter the matchup with 305.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 16th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Mountaineers are third worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 78.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.38
Odds
The Red Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - West Virginia 42 vs. Texas Tech 34
- Oct 14, 2017 - West Virginia 46 vs. Texas Tech 35
- Oct 15, 2016 - West Virginia 48 vs. Texas Tech 17
- Nov 07, 2015 - West Virginia 31 vs. Texas Tech 26
