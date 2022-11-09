Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-7; Western Michigan 3-6

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Waldo Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Broncos didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 13-9 to the Bowling Green Falcons last week. One thing holding WMU back was the mediocre play of RB Sean Tyler, who did not have his best game: he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, NIU was hampered by 82 penalty yards against the Central Michigan Chippewas last Wednesday. NIU came up short against CMU, falling 35-22. The Huskies were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by RB Harrison Waylee, who picked up 135 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

NIU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. S Jordan White picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 1-point favorite. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

The losses put WMU at 3-6 and the Huskies at 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: WMU comes into the matchup boasting the 21st most sacks in the nation at 25. As for NIU, they enter the contest with only nine rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 22nd best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.90

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Northern Illinois.