Clemson running back Will Shipley exited Saturday's 24-17 loss to NC State following a scary hit in the second quarter. According to a CW broadcast interview with coach Dabo Swinney, the star utility player for the Tigers will not return for the second half.

Shipley ran the ball for 11 yards down to NC State's 1-yard line. The first defender to reach him turned him around, and as he fell to the ground NC State defensive back Shyheim Battle dove into his back. Battle's shoulder connected with the back of Shipley's head, and Shipley's body bent at an awkward angle.

Shipley was eventually able to walk off under his own power after the trainers worked on him. Running back Phil Mafah was able to score a 1-yard touchdown one play after Shipley exited the game, giving the Tigers their first score of the game.

Asked about Shipley's condition after the game, Swinney said "I'm not sure."

Prior to exiting, Shipley had 21 yards rushing. Shipley, a 2022 first-team All-ACC selection, has played in all eight of Clemson's games this season. Entering the NC State showdown, he had 106 carries for 494 yards and three touchdowns.