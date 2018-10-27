Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook to miss game vs. Northwestern with concussion
Sophomore Jack Coan will instead get his first collegiate start
Wisconsin will take on Northwestern Saturday in an important Big Ten West game without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Badgers coach Paul Chryst told the Big Ten Network that Hornibrook, who has been in concussion protocol this week, will not play. Sophomore Jack Coan will start.
Chryst listed Hornibrook as questionable this week, but kept his quarterback's status close to the vest. The junior has 1,251 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games. Coan had been sitting so that the Badgers could preserve an extra year of eligibility for him. However, he appeared some in mop-up duty a year ago, completing all five of his pass attempts for 36 yards.
Coan was a three-star recruit in the Badgers' 2017 class, per 247Sports, and was the No. 2 overall player in New York for that cycle. Wisconsin was a little less than a touchdown favorite against the Wildcats coming into Saturday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018