Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook to miss game vs. Northwestern with concussion

Wisconsin will take on Northwestern Saturday in an important Big Ten West game without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook. Badgers coach Paul Chryst told the Big Ten Network that Hornibrook, who has been in concussion protocol this week, will not play. Sophomore Jack Coan will start.

Just in: @BadgerFootball QB Alex Hornibrook is out, and Jack Coan will start today at @NUFBFamily. pic.twitter.com/Izl175wmZP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2018

Chryst listed Hornibrook as questionable this week, but kept his quarterback's status close to the vest. The junior has 1,251 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games. Coan had been sitting so that the Badgers could preserve an extra year of eligibility for him. However, he appeared some in mop-up duty a year ago, completing all five of his pass attempts for 36 yards.

Coan was a three-star recruit in the Badgers' 2017 class, per 247Sports, and was the No. 2 overall player in New York for that cycle. Wisconsin was a little less than a touchdown favorite against the Wildcats coming into Saturday.