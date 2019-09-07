Wisconsin vs. C. Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Wisconsin (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0-0; C. Michigan 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Wisconsin 8-5-0; C. Michigan 1-11-0;
What to Know
Wisconsin will take on C. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Wisconsin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Badgers got themselves on the board against South Florida last week, but South Florida never followed suit. Wisconsin was fully in charge, breezing past South Florida 49 to nothing. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, C. Michigan gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They had enough points to win and then some against Albany, taking their game 38-21.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers were sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 273.4 on average. Less enviably, the Chippewas ranked second worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 254.7 on average. So...the C. Michigan squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Badgers are a big 35 point favorite against the Chippewas.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 33.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
Ohio St. vs Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2