Wisconsin vs. C. Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

No. 17 Wisconsin (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0-0; C. Michigan 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 8-5-0; C. Michigan 1-11-0;

What to Know

Wisconsin will take on C. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Wisconsin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Badgers got themselves on the board against South Florida last week, but South Florida never followed suit. Wisconsin was fully in charge, breezing past South Florida 49 to nothing. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, C. Michigan gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They had enough points to win and then some against Albany, taking their game 38-21.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers were sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 273.4 on average. Less enviably, the Chippewas ranked second worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 254.7 on average. So...the C. Michigan squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 35 point favorite against the Chippewas.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 33.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.