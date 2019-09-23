Wisconsin vs. Michigan: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Wisconsin (home) vs. No. 11 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 2-0-0; Michigan 2-0-0
What to Know
Wisconsin has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Wisconsin and Michigan at noon on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers will be home again for the second game in a row.
Wisconsin got themselves on the board against C. Michigan two weeks ago, but C. Michigan never followed suit. Wisconsin claimed a resounding 61-nothing victory over C. Michigan. The Badgers can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Michigan wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Army, sneaking past 24-21. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Army made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Wisconsin haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for Michigan, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.00
Odds
The Badgers are a solid 3.5-point favorite against the Wolverines.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Michigan 38 vs. Wisconsin 13
- Nov 18, 2017 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Michigan 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - Michigan 14 vs. Wisconsin 7
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 74 degrees.
