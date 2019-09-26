Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Northwestern (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 3-0-0; Northwestern 1-2-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Wisconsin and Northwestern will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so Northwestern might have their hands full.
The Badgers brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Michigan last week; they left with a three-game streak. Wisconsin made easy work of Michigan and carried off a 35-14 win. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for the Badgers as he rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Taylor's 72-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were the 29-19 winners over Michigan State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Wildcats have to be aching after a bruising 31-10 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the game with only 2 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Northwestern is third worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 5 on the season. So the Northwestern squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Wisconsin and Northwestern both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Northwestern 31 vs. Wisconsin 17
- Sep 30, 2017 - Wisconsin 33 vs. Northwestern 24
- Nov 05, 2016 - Wisconsin 21 vs. Northwestern 7
- Nov 21, 2015 - Northwestern 13 vs. Wisconsin 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.
-
Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's San Jose State vs. Air Force game 10,000...