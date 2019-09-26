Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. Northwestern (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-0-0; Northwestern 1-2-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Wisconsin and Northwestern will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has bulldozed their previous three opponents, so Northwestern might have their hands full.

The Badgers brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Michigan last week; they left with a three-game streak. Wisconsin made easy work of Michigan and carried off a 35-14 win. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for the Badgers as he rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Taylor's 72-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were the 29-19 winners over Michigan State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Wildcats have to be aching after a bruising 31-10 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin enters the game with only 2 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, Northwestern is third worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 5 on the season. So the Northwestern squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Wisconsin and Northwestern both have two wins in their last four games.