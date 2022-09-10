Who's Playing

Washington State @ No. 19 Wisconsin

Current Records: Washington State 1-0; Wisconsin 1-0

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Washington State 7-6

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Washington State Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers got themselves on the board against the Illinois State Redbirds last week, but Illinois State never followed suit. Wisconsin put a hurting on Illinois State at home to the tune of 38 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wisconsin had established a 31 to nothing advantage. Their RB Braelon Allen was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 148 yards on 14 carries. Allen put himself on the highlight reel with a 96-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Washington State and the Idaho Vandals last week, but the Cougars stepped up in the second half for a 24-17 victory. Washington State QB Cameron Ward was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 236 yards on 40 attempts.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Badgers and Washington State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.