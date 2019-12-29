WKU vs. Western Michigan: Prediction, pick, First Responder Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

Western Kentucky and Western Michigan will tee it up Monday afternoon in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas in the first game of a full day of college football. The Hilltoppers sit at 8-4 on the season and have won three straight contests leading into the postseason. The Broncos won three of their last four including a 37-34 overtime win at Ohio the in penultimate week of the regular season.

These two teams are looking for their first bowl victories in the last three years and will hope to be partying in Dallas afterwards. Who wins this showdown? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers have been successful this year with a defense that has given up just 337.8 yards per game and a Conference USA-best 20.1 points per game. They're second in the conference in red zone defense and third down defense, and have given up just 51 plays of 20 or more yards -- tops in the league. Offensively, things have been a bit of a challenge. Quarterback Ty Storey has been efficient and has completed 70.1% of his passes, but has only tossed 12 touchdowns and has hardly been a difference maker for an offense that prides itself on being smart with the football.

Western Michigan: Like Western Kentucky, the Broncos' defense has been excellent in 2019. They've given up just 363 yards per game, have 20 takeaways and have allowed touchdowns on just 56.25% of opponents' red zone possessions. It has been the epitome of a "bend but don't break" unit this season. Running back LeVante Bellamy has been an absolute stud this season with 1,412 yards and a whopping 23 touchdowns. He is the centerpiece of an offense that established the run and works off play action.

Viewing information

Event: First Responders Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

First Responders Bowl prediction, picks

The Hilltoppers' defense will force the Broncos to be one-dimensional and that will be enough to give them a win and a cover. Storey has proven throughout the year that he is one of the most patient quarterbacks in the Group of Five, and will stay smart with the football. This one will be ugly and low-scoring, and Storey will do just enough to get the job done. Pick: Western Kentucky (-3.5)

