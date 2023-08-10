Lionel Messi is unquestionably one of the top soccer players ever and after spending nearly 20 years in the Barcelona system and two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, the iconic Argentinian has joined Inter Miami CF of the MLS. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is the biggest signing in MLS history and he's already making his presence known. In four appearances with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, Messi has already scored seven goals and assisted on another, leading Inter Miami to the quarterfinals of the competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs. Messi's next game is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Before taking Miami by storm, Messi put together one of the best resumes in the history of football. He was a member of squads that won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey cups and four UEFA Champions League finals with Barcelona and then added two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophee des Champions with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi scored a staggering 672 goals across 778 career matches for Barcelona and then added 32 goals in 75 appearances for PSG. He he's also had 175 caps for Argentina and scored 103 times in his international career. Even at 36, he's among the game's most talented attackers and is taking the MLS by storm. Buy Messi Inter Miami gear here now.

Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

