2018 Dell Technologies Championship Round 1 tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts on Friday

Every tournament this time of year is pretty loaded up with great players, and the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship is no different. This Labor Day event at TPC Boston will be headlined (obviously) by Tiger Woods, but most of the top 100 golfers in the FedEx Cup rankings will be in attendance.

Groups are again formed by where players rank, which means that last week's winner Bryson DeChambeau will be paired with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. That's a big boy group, but it's not the only one you can follow this week.

Bubba Watson, Jason Day and Webb Simpson will all play together. So will Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie. Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose is a group that will be embarrassingly long and should provide some fireworks over the holiday weekend.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Friday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern

  • Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Xander Schauffele -- 8:51 a.m. (No. 1)
  • Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie -- 8:51 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau -- 9:03 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez -- 9:03 a.m. (No. 1)
  • Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson -- 9:15 a.m. (No. 10)
  • Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose -- 1:28 p.m.  (No. 1)
  • Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay -- 1:40 p.m. (No. 1)
