The second major of the year has arrived, with the 2024 PGA Championship set to begin on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club. Rory McIlroy finished atop the leaderboard the last time the PGA Championship was played at this venue (2014) and is coming off a win in the Wells Fargo Championship. However, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 PGA Championship 2024 favorite after winning the Masters and establishing himself as a dominant figure in the sport. He has won four of his last five tournaments, but has not played since the RBC Heritage due to the birth of his first child. Scheffler is followed by McIlroy (6-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1) in the 2024 PGA Championship odds.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 43-28-3 and returning 11.24 units over that span. That's a $1,124 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Top 2024 PGA Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Xander Schauffele, even though he's fourth in the 2024 PGA Championship odds. Schauffele is considered one of the best active golfers who has still not won a major title, with his best finishes being T2 at the 2018 Open Championship and T2 at the 2019 Masters. This has been one of his worst majors though, as he has never finished better than T10 in seven attempts.

Schauffele missed the cut in 2021, finished T13 in 2022 and T18 last year. He ranks outside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, driving accuracy and proximity, which will put him at a disadvantage against some of the golfers in this field. Nejad knows Schauffele has the tools to contend, but his poor history at the end of majors makes him a golfer to avoid this week.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Brooks Koepka, even though he's a double-digit longshot at 10-1. Koepka has a chance to tie Tiger Woods with a fourth PGA Championship victory, which would put him one behind Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen for the most all-time. The five-time major champion thrives on the game's biggest stage and is coming off his best worldwide start of the season.

Koepka enters this tournament as the defending champion and has already defended one title at this event when he went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. There are questions surrounding the other top players in the 2024 PGA Championship field, as Scheffler is playing his first event in a month and McIlroy has not won a major since 2014. Koepka's driving ability makes him a solid fit for this course, where he finished 15th in one of his first major appearances a decade ago. See who else to back at SportsLine.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +600

Brooks Koepka +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Jon Rahm +1400

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Cameron Smith +3300

Max Homa +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Will Zalatoris +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Dustin Johnson +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Jason Day +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Jordan Spieth +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Patrick Reed +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Sungjae Im +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Sahith Theegala +6500

Abraham Ancer +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Talor Gooch +8000

Keegan Bradley +8500

Akshay Bhatia +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Adam Scott +8500

Sepp Straka +8500

Si Woo Kim +9000

Tiger Woods +12500

David Puig +12500

Corey Conners +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Adrian Meronk +12500

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Harris English +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Adrian Otaegui +15000

Justin Rose +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Mito Pereira +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Erik Van Rooyen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jordan Smith +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Thomas Detry +22500

Ryan Van Velzen +22500

Cam Davis +22500

Thriston Lawrence +22500

Beau Hossler +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Ben Griffin +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Alex Smalley +22500

Brendon Todd +25000

Maverick McNealy +25000

Luke List +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Marc Leishman +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +27500

Matt Wallace +27500

Andrew Putnam +27500

Andy Ogletree +27500

Patrick Rodgers +30000

Doug Ghim +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Sebastian Soderberg +30000

Adam Svensson +30000

Rasmus Hojgaard +30000

Robert MacIntyre +30000

Gary Woodland +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

K.H. Lee +30000

Camillo Villegas +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Taylor Montgomery +35000

Vincent Norrman +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Tim Widing +35000

Charley Hoffman +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Francisco Molinari +50000

Joel Dahmen +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Grayson Murray +50000

Alexander Bjork +50000

Martin Kaymer +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Brice Garnett +75000

Michael Block +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Luke Donald +75000

Jimmy Walker +75000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

John Daly +150000

Wyatt Worthington IV +150000

Tyler Collet +200000

Matt Dobyns +200000

Josh Speight +200000

Braden Shattuk +200000

Brad Marek +200000

Tracy Phillips +200000

Evan Bowser +200000

Josh Bevell +200000

Larkin Gross +200000

Rich Beem +200000

Zac Oakley +200000

Jeremy Wells +200000

Preston Cole +200000

John Somers +200000

Ben Polland +200000

Kyle Mendoza +200000

Jared Jones +200000

Shaun Micheel +200000

Jeff Kellen +200000

Jesse Mueller +200000

Andy Svoboda +200000