2019 Greenbrier Classic odds: Surprising PGA Tour picks from proven model that nailed six majors

Just three weeks after the 2018-19 PGA Tour season ended with Rory McIlroy hoisting the FedEx Cup, the 2019-20 wraparound season begins Thursday with the 2019 Greenbrier Classic. Defending champion Kevin Na is in the field at the Old White TPC course, which was last played as part of the 2017-18 season. As it is the first event of the season, several rookies making the jump from the Korn Ferry Tour will be looking to make a big splash as a PGA Tour member. The Greenbrier Classic moves from its traditional July date to September as part of the adjustments caused when the PGA Championship moved to the spring. Rookie Viktor Hovland and veteran Bryson DeChambeau – the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12 in the world – are the co-favorites at 12-1. The field also features previous major championship winners Zach Johnson, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley and John Daly. Before you make your picks for the 2019 Greenbrier Classic, be sure to see the PGA predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine projects.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now that the 2019 Greenbrier Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Bryson DeChambeau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and the top Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

DeChambeau exploded out of the gates last season, finishing inside the top 10 in his first three official PGA Tour starts. That included his fifth career PGA Tour victory at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. In all, DeChambeau finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with five top 10s, including a T-7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Despite his dominant season, DeChambeau struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, the 25-year-old failed to crack the top 20 in four of his last five starts. DeChambeau's poor performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 113th in greens in regulation percentage (66.20), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Greenbrier. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Greenbrier Classic 2019 field.

Another surprise: Cameron Smith, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. The five-year veteran of the PGA Tour and 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion qualified for his second straight FedEx Cup playoffs last season, finishing ranked No. 84. Smith recorded Top 10 finishes at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges (T-7), the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf (T-2), the Farmers Insurance Open (T-9) and the WGC-Mexico Championship (T-6) in 2018-19.

One of the shorter drivers on tour, Smith's short game is his strength. He was 21st last season in strokes gained: around the green, and his one-putt average of 42.34 percent was 18th on tour last season. Currently No. 46 the Official World Golf Ranking, Smith is a threat to win anytime he tees it up. The model likes the 26-year-old Australian at the 2019 Greenbrier Classic as an excellent value play, and you should too.

Also, the model says six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Greenbrier Classic 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below

Bryson DeCahmbeau 12-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Jason Kokrak 16-1

Marc Leishman 22-1

Byeong Hun An 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Scott Piercy 33-1

Keegan Bradley 45-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Kramer Kickok 50-1

Martin Laird 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Harold Varner III 50-1

Zach Johnson 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1