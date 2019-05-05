2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven model that called four golf majors

We're quickly nearing golf's second major of the year. The 2019 PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 16 at Bethpage Black Course, could be one of the most highly-contested golf tournaments in recent memory. In fact, four of the top five players in the world have already won on the PGA Tour this season and will likely be in attendance on Long Island. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, is coming off an earth-shattering victory at the Masters, his 15th major title. Woods was also victorious at the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black and enters the second major of the year as the favorite at 17-2 in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds. But a star-studded 2019 PGA Championship field that includes major champions like Dustin Johnson (19-2), Brooks Koepka (15-2), Rory McIlroy (19-2) and Justin Thomas (13-1) will all be in hot pursuit of the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. With so many big names playing such an iconic venue, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before entering any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a 21-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler is often referred to as one of golf's top players never to have won a major. The 30-year-old has five career PGA Tour victories, but has been unable to finish on top of the leaderboard at a major thus far in his career. He's been extremely close, though, finishing in the top 10 in four major tournaments since 2017. That includes a runner-up finish to Patrick Reed one year ago at the Masters.

Despite not winning a major, Fowler will enter the PGA Championship 2019 full of confidence. He currently ranks in the top 12 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.871), birdie average (4.58) and holes per eagle (80.0). Those stats indicate Fowler can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry. He also has an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 10 and won the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this season.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 17-2

Dustin Johnson 19-2

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 13-1

Brooks Koepka 15-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 21-1

Rickie Fowler 21-1

Francesco Molinari 24-1

Jason Day 24-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Xander Schauffele 29-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Henrik Stenson 34-1

Matt Kuchar 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Cameron Champ 41-1

Paul Casey 41-1

Tony Finau 41-1

Hideki Matsuyama 43-1

Patrick Cantlay 43-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1