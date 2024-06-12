Notable golfers like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have all won the U.S. Open since 2015. However, Wyndham Clark who shocked the world in 2023, winning by one stroke after entering the tournament as a 70-1 longshot. After missing the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship in 2024, Clark is going off as a 33-1 longshot according to the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds. The top U.S. Open 2024 contenders include favorite Scottie Scheffler (11-4), Rory McIlroy (10-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1), DeChambeau (10-1) and Viktor Hovland (12-1).

Play begins on Thursday, June 13, at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Before locking in your 2024 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 12 majors entering the weekend, including three straight Masters and the 2024 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2024 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2024 U.S. Open leaderboard.

2024 U.S. Open predictions for Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

One shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2024: Xander Schauffele (10-1), fresh off his first major win at the PGA Championship and one of the top favorites this week, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are better values on this week's PGA odds board.

Schauffele has experienced nothing but success in the U.S. Open with seven top-25s across seven starts. However, none of those appearances came at Pinehurst No. 2. The course, with its firm fairways and greens that run out, plays more like a links course that is seen at the British Open. Two of Pinehurst's biggest comps are Royal Liverpool and Royal Portrush, and Schauffele finished 17th and 41st, respectively, at those venues.

If there's one weakness in Schauffele's game, it's with his driver as he ranks outside the top 25 in both distance and accuracy. In addition, he ranks 173rd in total driving efficiency, and Pinehurst greatly penalizes shots that don't land on the fairway. Also, going back-to-back in majors is extremely rare since Jordan Spieth in 2015 was the last to do so. Given this, and his extremely short odds, Schauffele is one to fade with U.S. Open 2024 bets. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Tiger Woods (125-1), a 15-time major winner. Woods has recorded 15 major victories, second behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. With lingering health issues, Woods hasn't recorded a top-10 in a U.S. Open since 2010, however.

The 48-year-old is easily the most recognizable player of his generation and therefore may attract bets from those who hope he can turn back the clock. After all, Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50. For golf fans everywhere, watching Woods play four rounds of competitive play would be a highlight of their U.S. Open viewing experience. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's (10-1) chances to win his second U.S. Open after being victorious in 2011. McIlroy recorded a T-15 finish at last week's Memorial, but he's finished T-4 or better in three of his past five starts, which includes two victories during that span. He teamed up with Shane Lowry to win the Zurich Classic and then finished on top of the leaderboard at the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour. He enters the 2024 U.S. Open ranked second in total driving (37), second in driving distance (317.5) and fifth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.799). He's also had tremendous success at major championships, despite not winning a major since the PGA Championship in 2014. He's racked up 20 top-10 finishes since his last major win, which includes finishing inside the top 10 in each of his last five starts at the U.S. Open. See the full U.S. Open projections from the model here.

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting three golfers with 2024 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2024 U.S. Open picks here.

Who will win the 2024 U.S. Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 12 golf majors, including this year's Masters and PGA Championship.

2024 U.S. Open odds, field

See the full U.S. Open 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 11-4

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Xander Schauffele 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Tom Kim 45-1

Tony Finau 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Si Woo Kim 55-1

Will Zalatoris 55-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Keegan Bradley 60-1

Byeong-Hun An 70-1

Brian Harman 75-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sepp Straka 90-1

Stephan Jaeger 90-1

David Puig 90-1

Russell Henley 90-1

Adrian Meronk 90-1

Jake Knapp 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Thomas Detry 125-1

Eric Cole 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Tom McKibbin 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Taylor Pendrith 150-1

Daniel Berger 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Eugenio Chacarra 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Kurt Kitayama 200-1

Rikuya Hoshino 200-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Lucas Glover 200-1

Seamus Power 225-1

Grant Forrest 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Davis Thompson 225-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Gary Woodland 250-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Matthieu Pavon 250-1

Richard Mansell 250-1

Webb Simpson 250-1

Greyson Sigg 250-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Tim Widing 300-1

Sam Bairstow 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Sam Bennett 300-1

Matteo Manassero 300-1

Gordon Sargent 300-1

Jason Scrivener 300-1

Justin Lower 350-1

Casey Jarvis 350-1

Chesson Hadley 350-1

Nicolas Echavarria 350-1

Nick Dunlap 350-1

Zac Blair 350-1

Frankie Capan III 400-1

Max Greyserman 400-1

Matt Kuchar 400-1

S.H. Kim 400-1

Robert Rock 400-1

Chris Petefish 400-1

Rico Hoey 400-1

Wells Williams 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Charles Reiter 500-1

Federik Kjettrup 500-1

Ashton McCulloch 500-1

Ryo Ishikawa 500-1

Isaiah Salinda 500-1

Mcclure Meissner 500-1

Brandon Wu 500-1

Jackson Buchanan 500-1

Michael McGowan 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Brian Campbell 500-1

Logan McAllister 500-1

Carson Schaake 500-1

John Chin 500-1

Benjamin James 500-1

Omar Morales 500-1

Luke Clanton 500-1

Neal Shipley 500-1

Gunnar Broin 500-1

Stewart Hagestad 500-1

Carter Jenkins 500-1

Francisco Molinari 500-1

Brandon Robinson Thompson 500-1

Taisei Shimizu 500-1

Chris Naegel 500-1

Willie Mack III 500-1

Hiroshi Tai 500-1

Parker Bell 500-1

Takumi Kanaya 500-1

Colin Prater 500-1

Andrew Svoboda 500-1

Bryan Kim 500-1

Santiago De La Fuente 500-1

Riki Kawamoto 500-1

Joey Vrzich 500-1

Edoardo Molinari 500-1

Martin Kaymer 750-1