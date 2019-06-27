2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan this week for the first time since Tiger Woods won the Buick Open in 2009. That event is long gone, but this week's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic should be a great one.

Played at the Donald Ross-designed Detroit Golf Club, the headline stories will be Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the field, Gary Woodland's first event back since the U.S. Open and (of course) whether Chez Reavie can continue his heater.

There are other good narratives, too. Chip McDaniel got a sponsor exemption into the tournament after Monday qualifying into the Travelers Championship, Zack Sucher is looking to slide into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup points race after his T2 last week and Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff will be trying to stir it up again in their second stars on the big boy circuit.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio