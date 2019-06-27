2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Another week, another buffet of storylines on the PGA Tour
The PGA Tour returns to Michigan this week for the first time since Tiger Woods won the Buick Open in 2009. That event is long gone, but this week's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic should be a great one.
Played at the Donald Ross-designed Detroit Golf Club, the headline stories will be Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the field, Gary Woodland's first event back since the U.S. Open and (of course) whether Chez Reavie can continue his heater.
There are other good narratives, too. Chip McDaniel got a sponsor exemption into the tournament after Monday qualifying into the Travelers Championship, Zack Sucher is looking to slide into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup points race after his T2 last week and Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff will be trying to stir it up again in their second stars on the big boy circuit.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10,000 times and came up with some s...
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic top predictions
Sal Johnson has called the Masters and PGA Championship already this year
-
81-year-old makes two aces in same round
One was a great shot, he said but the other? Not so much
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, odds
As we barrel on toward the 2019 Open Championship, the PGA Tour turns to ... Michigan
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tiger's name dropped from lawsuit
The 15-time major winner is no longer personally on the hook