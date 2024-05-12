Rory McIlroy continued his smoking play entering the second major of the season pulling off a dominant performance Sunday at Quail Hollow to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. It McIlroy's second victory in as many starts after teaming with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic a couple weeks ago, and Sunday's win comes at an opportune time as Rory seeks to end his extended drought at major championships.

Big stakes and big money this week with 69 players visiting Charlotte for four days of pristine golf. While the trophy may not have been one of the four big ones -- one of those will be handed out next week when Valhalla hosts the 2024 PGA Championship -- the purse was in the same ballpark. A total of $20 million was be up for grabs this week falling in line with the total from the Masters last month and other signature events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational.

Unlike the those two tournaments, however, "only" $3,600,000 was earned by McIlroy for winning. This represents the third-highest payday a winner could receive so far in 2024 as the top prize gets boosted to a nice, round $4 million for the three player invitationals while the Players Championship awarded Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million for his victory.

Wyndham Clark entered as the reigning champion but was unable to defend his crown. That said, he remains atop of McIlroy in the FedEx Cup standings as Rory shot up to fourth by winning his 26th career PGA Tour event.

No one who fell short of winning will leave empty-handed. Every golfer in the no-cut field earned at least $40,000 this week. Meanwhile, the top three all cleared seven figures, the top 11 were set to receive at least half a million, and the top 36 were all looking at six figures for their four days of work in the Queen City.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000 -- Rory McIlroy

2nd: $2,160,000 -- Xander Schauffele

3rd: $1,360,000 -- Byeong Hun An

4th: $960,000 -- Jason Day, Sungjae Im

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000 -- Max Homa, Sepp Straka

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000 -- Russell Henley, Grayson Murray, Taylor Pendrith

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000 -- Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000 -- Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000 -- Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Stephan Jaeger

22nd: $224,000

23rd: $208,000

24th: $192,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Nick Dunlap, Alex Noren, Lee Hodges

25th: $176,000

26th: $160,000

27th: $154,000

28th: $148,000

29th: $142,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam

30th: $136,000

31st: $130,000

32nd: $124,000

33rd: $118,000

34th: $113,000 -- Matt Kuchar, Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

35th: $108,000

36th: $103,000

37th: $98,000

38th: $94,000 -- Gary Woodland, Tom Hoge, Tylor Moore, Cam Davis

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000 -- Akshay Bhatia

43rd: $74,000 -- Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway, Nick Taylor

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000 -- Brian Harman, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

48th: $54,800

49th: $52,000

50th: $50,400

51st: $49,200

52nd: $48,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin, Sahith Theegala, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

53rd: $47,200

54th: $46,400

55th: $46,000

56th: $45,600

57th: $45,200

58th: $44,800 -- Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

59th: $44,400

60th: $44,000 -- J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd, Will Zalatoris

61st: $43,600

62nd: $43,200

63rd: $42,800 -- Austin Eckroat

64th: $42,400 -- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

65th: $42,000

66th: $41,600 -- Peter Malntai

67th: $41,200 -- Matthieu Pavon

68th: $40,800 -- Eric Cole

69th: $40,400

WD: Hideki Matsuyama