Rory McIlroy continued his smoking play entering the second major of the season pulling off a dominant performance Sunday at Quail Hollow to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. It McIlroy's second victory in as many starts after teaming with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic a couple weeks ago, and Sunday's win comes at an opportune time as Rory seeks to end his extended drought at major championships.
Big stakes and big money this week with 69 players visiting Charlotte for four days of pristine golf. While the trophy may not have been one of the four big ones -- one of those will be handed out next week when Valhalla hosts the 2024 PGA Championship -- the purse was in the same ballpark. A total of $20 million was be up for grabs this week falling in line with the total from the Masters last month and other signature events like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Genesis Invitational.
Unlike the those two tournaments, however, "only" $3,600,000 was earned by McIlroy for winning. This represents the third-highest payday a winner could receive so far in 2024 as the top prize gets boosted to a nice, round $4 million for the three player invitationals while the Players Championship awarded Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million for his victory.
Wyndham Clark entered as the reigning champion but was unable to defend his crown. That said, he remains atop of McIlroy in the FedEx Cup standings as Rory shot up to fourth by winning his 26th career PGA Tour event.
No one who fell short of winning will leave empty-handed. Every golfer in the no-cut field earned at least $40,000 this week. Meanwhile, the top three all cleared seven figures, the top 11 were set to receive at least half a million, and the top 36 were all looking at six figures for their four days of work in the Queen City.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000 -- Rory McIlroy
2nd: $2,160,000 -- Xander Schauffele
3rd: $1,360,000 -- Byeong Hun An
4th: $960,000 -- Jason Day, Sungjae Im
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000 -- Max Homa, Sepp Straka
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000 -- Russell Henley, Grayson Murray, Taylor Pendrith
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000 -- Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000 -- Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Collin Morikawa
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000 -- Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Stephan Jaeger
22nd: $224,000
23rd: $208,000
24th: $192,000 -- Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Nick Dunlap, Alex Noren, Lee Hodges
25th: $176,000
26th: $160,000
27th: $154,000
28th: $148,000
29th: $142,000 -- Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Patrick Rodgers, Andrew Putnam
30th: $136,000
31st: $130,000
32nd: $124,000
33rd: $118,000
34th: $113,000 -- Matt Kuchar, Harris English, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
35th: $108,000
36th: $103,000
37th: $98,000
38th: $94,000 -- Gary Woodland, Tom Hoge, Tylor Moore, Cam Davis
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000 -- Akshay Bhatia
43rd: $74,000 -- Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway, Nick Taylor
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000 -- Brian Harman, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
48th: $54,800
49th: $52,000
50th: $50,400
51st: $49,200
52nd: $48,000 -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin, Sahith Theegala, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
53rd: $47,200
54th: $46,400
55th: $46,000
56th: $45,600
57th: $45,200
58th: $44,800 -- Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles
59th: $44,400
60th: $44,000 -- J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd, Will Zalatoris
61st: $43,600
62nd: $43,200
63rd: $42,800 -- Austin Eckroat
64th: $42,400 -- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
65th: $42,000
66th: $41,600 -- Peter Malntai
67th: $41,200 -- Matthieu Pavon
68th: $40,800 -- Eric Cole
69th: $40,400
WD: Hideki Matsuyama