San Francisco has captured the attention of the golf world for a rescheduled, return-to-August edition of the PGA Championship. Featuring 95 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings along with 20 PGA of America professionals from across the country, the 102nd edition of this major took a little longer than we expected to be played, but it has nevertheless arrived at TPC Harding Park.

The first -- and lone -- major of 2019-20 season offers a plentiful amount of potential storylines after 18 holes of play. Jason Day jumped in front early and is hoping to pick up his first major championship since he last won the PGA in 2015. Back-to-back winner Brooks Koepka is just one shot behind as he chases history looking to become the first golfer to win three straight Wanamaker Trophies since Walter Hagen picked up four in a row nearly a century ago.

Of course, Tiger Woods is playing just his second event back amid the coronavirus pandemic delaying the season as he looks to win his 16th major championship and 83rd PGA Tour event, which would break the tie for first with Sam Snead and make him the winningest player in tour history. Jordan Spieth is chasing the career grand slam.

Newly-minted No. 1 Justin Thomas is trying to adding a second Wanamaker Trophy to his rapidly expanding case. He will be looking to bounce back from an up-and-down (mostly down) effort on the first day to move up the leaderboard entering the weekend. And because of the shifts in the PGA Tour schedule, the PGA Championship is the penultimate event before the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Check out the tee times for Friday's second round of action at TPC Harding Park below. All times Eastern.

2020 PGA Championship tee times, Friday pairings

Tee No. 1

10 a.m. -- Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

10:11 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

10:22 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

10:33 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

10:44 a.m. -- Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

10:55 a.m. -- Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

11:06 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

11:17 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

11:28 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

11:39 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

11:50 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

12:01 p.m. -- Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard

12:12 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

3:30 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

3:41 p.m. -- Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

3:52 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

4:03 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

4:14 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

4:25 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

4:36 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

4:47 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

4:58 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

5:09 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:20 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

5:31 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

5:42 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam

Tee No. 10

10:05 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:16 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten

10:27 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

10:38 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

10:49 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

11 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

11:11 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

11:22 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

11:33 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

11:44 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

11:55 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

12:06 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim

12:17 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert

3:25 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, C.T. Pan

3:36 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

3:47 p.m. -- Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli

3:58 p.m. -- Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

4:09 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

4:20 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

4:31 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

4:42 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

4:53 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Alex Noren

5:04 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele

5:15 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

5:26 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

5:37 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

