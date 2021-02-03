One unintended benefit of the COVID-19 pandemic on the golf world is that almost every tournament since golf returned last June has been more loaded than its previous iteration. This week's Phoenix Open is no different with five of the top 10 players in the world playing (even with a handful of the top 10 going overseas to the Saudi International where appearance fees flow like milk and honey!).

Unfortunately, this terrific field at TPC Scottsdale will not be greeted by the normal masses that fill up the grounds every February, but it's still a benefit to those of us watching at home with absolutely loaded featured groups and coverage from Thursday morning up to kickoff of Super Bowl LV on Sunday evening.

Here's a look at some of those groups.

Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Harris English, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama

That is five former winners and 11 total major championships in just four groups. I'm pumped about how great this field is and what should be a good battle between some combination of top 10 players for this championship before the even bigger one on Sunday.

Here's how you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio