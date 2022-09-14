It is a quick turnaround for competitors as the 2022-23 season begins anew this week at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. Hosted by Silverado Resort and Spa once again, the grounds made famous by Johnny Miller will welcome a field of 156 players who have aspirations to make their mark on the world of golf.

Hoping the Robert Trent Jones Jr. design will serve as a launch pad for their seasons, PGA Tour members will look to follow in the footsteps of defending champion Max Homa. The California kid captured the Fortinet Championship in 2021 in a dramatic finish, propelling him into a career year that featured another victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, a top-five finish in the FedEx Cup and a captain's selection for the 2022 Presidents Cup next week at the Quail Hollow Club.

Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Cameron Davis and Taylor Pendrith will join Homa in using the Fortinet Championship as a tune-up for the Presidents Cup before the quartet of international men attempt to pull off the improbable in Charlotte.

Not only will veterans and tour staples be competing in Napa, but so will the new class of Korn Ferry Tour graduates. Headlined by Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery and Carl Yuan, it is possible that this season's Cameron Young is in the field as they look to start their careers on the right path.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 3-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio