The Honda Classic is the PGA Tour's first Florida stop (of many) in 2022, and the difficulty of PGA National will be prominently featured as the Tour transitions from its West Coast swing into a month-long stay in Florida. The denouement of the Florida swing annually is obviously The Players Championship in two weeks, but Honda and next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill are a great precursor to the main event.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will be among the most featured golfers this week at PGA National, and both have an interesting history at this tournament. Koepka finished T2 a few years ago, and Berger lost to Padraig Harrington in a playoff in 2015. Neither of them are favored, though. That would be Sungjae Im, who won here two years ago by a stroke over Mackenzie Hughes.

Between that star power, several golfers beginning their run into the Players and the debut of European stud Nicolai Hojgaard, there's plenty to watch for this week at the Honda Classic as the PGA Tour season rolls on.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio