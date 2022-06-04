If you're strictly looking at strength of field, this week's Memorial Tournament, which began Thursday, is the sixth-best in the world so far in 2022. The event is usurped only by two majors, the Players, a WGC and Riviera. It's easy to see why, too, as 13 of the top 18 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Muirfield Village in what will be, for many of them, a last event before the United States Open.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and the last two champions (Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm) will all be in attendance, and the ending from 2021 brings some added drama. Rahm had to withdraw after 54 holes because of a positive COVID-19 test, and Cantlay went on to beat Morikawa in a playoff. Rahm was up by six when he withdrew and almost certainly would have gone on to win the tournament.

Instead, Cantlay won it for the second time in three years. Coincidentally, Rahm and Cantlay actually make up the last three winners of this tournament in what has been a long history of elite champions. Despite some interesting one-off wins by players like David Lingmerth and William McGirt, this event has mostly been full-time hitters only. Alongside Cantlay and Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods (five times) have all won here.

This event is always a great start to summer and one of the best shows on the PGA Tour. With a redesigned golf course that tournament host Jack Nicklaus wants to play difficult for the best players in the world, this event is not a major championship, but it's a pretty good facsimile for one.

