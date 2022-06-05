The longest day in golf is finally upon us as sectional qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open is scheduled for Monday. Amateurs, standout collegiate golfers, an ex-NFL player and PGA Tour mainstays will be participating, all with the same hope of claiming their spot in the field for the third major championship of the year.

While this event occurs every year and fantastic stories are often produced, this summer is different as the U.S. Open travels to The Country Club at Brookline just outside of Boston. More than 100 years removed from Francis Ouimet's historic U.S. Open victory, the 20-year-old Massachusetts resident became the first amateur to win the national championship as he defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray, two of the best players in the professional ranks, in an 18-hole playoff after the three were tied after regulation.

It is hard to fathom something similar occurring this day and age, but the game of golf has never been so deep. If one is to follow in the footsteps of Ouimet, they must first advance out of one of the nine qualifying sites located from Florida to California including one venue up north in Canada.

Below are some of the notable players participating from each qualifying site.

RattleSnake Point Golf Club -- Milton, Ontario

C.T. Pan: The Olympic bronze medalist will look to play in his sixth U.S. Open. His best finish to date was a tie for 45th at Merion in 2013. He made the cut at the Memorial Tournament despite making carding a 10 in Round 1, marking his seventh consecutive payday on the PGA Tour.

The Olympic Club -- San Francisco

Maverick McNealy: The world No. 81 has only participated in the U.S. Open twice and was unable to make the cut in either instance. He has enjoyed a strong 2021-22 season with a runner-up performance at the Fortinet Championship and a top-10 finish at the Genesis Invitational, both in his home state of California.

The Club at Admirals Cove -- Jupiter, Florida

Alex Fitzpatrick: The younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex is a standout player at Wake Forest. While Matt will be the topic of conversations at The Country Club due to his 2013 U.S. Amateur victory, let us not forget it was Alex who was his caddie that memorable week. He's possesses plenty of game as he ranked sixth in the PGA Tour University Rankings.

Alex Fitzpatrick: The younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex is a standout player at Wake Forest. While Matt will be the topic of conversations at The Country Club due to his 2013 U.S. Amateur victory, let us not forget it was Alex who was his caddie that memorable week. He's possesses plenty of game as he ranked sixth in the PGA Tour University Rankings.

Rickie Fowler: The 33-year-old hasn't played in a U.S. Open since 2020 but comes into this qualifier having made the cut in four straight outings on the PGA Tour. One of those starts included a tie for 23rd at the PGA Championship where he impressed from tee to green.

Ansley Golf Club -- Roswell, Georgia

Smylie Kaufman: He was last seen at the PGA Championship with a microphone in hand as the clubs have betrayed him the last few years. He missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in March and outside of his 2016 Masters has failed to make the cut in any major championship. Despite this, it would be nice to see Kaufman back in a major setting as a player rather than an announcer.

Woodmont Country Club -- Rockville, Maryland

Harry Higgs: The post-Masters hangover has been a brutal one for Higgs as he has missed five of six cuts after his T14 finish at Augusta National. He has yet to tee it up in the national championship and his recent play suggests his debut may have to wait another year.

Century Country Club, Old Oaks Country Club -- Purchase, New York

Haotong Li: The 36-hole leader from the 2020 PGA Championship has found some form on the DP World Tour the past few months. He finished in sixth-place at the ISPS Handa Championship and will hope to play in the U.S. Open for the first time in three years.

Haotong Li: The 36-hole leader from the 2020 PGA Championship has found some form on the DP World Tour the past few months. He finished in sixth-place at the ISPS Handa Championship and will hope to play in the U.S. Open for the first time in three years.

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Wedgewood Golf and Country Club -- Columbus, Ohio

Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer: Members of the 2022 NCAA National Championship team from the University of Texas, they will look to follow in the footsteps of Beau Hossler and Jordan Spieth as Longhorns to make some noise at the U.S. Open.

Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer: Members of the 2022 NCAA National Championship team from the University of Texas, they will look to follow in the footsteps of Beau Hossler and Jordan Spieth as Longhorns to make some noise at the U.S. Open.

Davis Riley: It is a crime that Riley has to qualify. The Alabama product has not finished outside the top 20 on any leaderboard in nearly two months and is a serious threat to capture Rookie of the Year honors. If he successfully makes his way through, it would be his third appearance in the U.S. Open.

Springfield Country Club -- Springfield, Ohio

Danny Woodhead: Do you believe in miracles? The former NFL running back has since become a stick at golf and if able to play his way into our national championship, I am not sure there would be a better story in the world of sports all year. Of the 871 players participating in sectional qualifying, he may be the one all golf fans are rooting for.

Danny Woodhead: Do you believe in miracles? The former NFL running back has since become a stick at golf and if able to play his way into our national championship, I am not sure there would be a better story in the world of sports all year. Of the 871 players participating in sectional qualifying, he may be the one all golf fans are rooting for.

Pronghorn Resort -- Bend, Oregon