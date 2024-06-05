A busy three-week stretch on the PGA Tour kicks off this week with the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Serving as the appetizer for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the Memorial will welcome the best players on the PGA Tour as it dons the signature status once again.

Cutting the field at the 36-hole mark like the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational, the Memorial represents the final chance for players to fine-tune their games. A game which needs little sharpening is that of Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 arrives in Ohio as the clear-cut favorite after his top-10 performance at the PGA Championship and runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Finishing one stroke outside the playoff at this event a season ago, Scheffler looks to break through at Jack's place with a cooperative putter in tow.

Speaking of cooperative, that could be an adjective to describe Xander Schauffele's game. The PGA Championship winner makes his first start since becoming a major champion at a venue where he has connected on five straight top-25 finishes. With a big win under his belt, the world No. 2 could be on the cusp of chasing down Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy rounds out the three-headed monster sitting atop this field. Twice a winner this season, McIlroy experienced a nice Canadian Open up in Ontario last week, resulting in a top-five finish. With his iron play looking sharper by the week, the four-time major champion hoprd for another strong outing before peaking next week.

While Scheffler, Schauffele and McIlroy have entered the winner's circle a combined eight times in 2024, many of the big names on the PGA Tour have not. Defending champion Viktor Hovland, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young all search for their first wins of the season Muirfield Village.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio