The short break is over for the top players on the PGA Tour, as another designated event means the best field of the season will tee off at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tournament tees off Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Fla., and 44 of the world's top 50 golfers are scheduled to compete. That includes world No. 1 Jon Rahm, defending tournament champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. It also means winners of multiple majors, like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. A tough test is expected, as Scheffler won last year at 5 under par, edging Viktor Hovland by one stroke.

Rahm is the 7-1 favorite, followed by McIlroy (19-2) and Scheffler (11-1), in the latest 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Max Homa (19-1), Morikawa (21-1), Thomas (23-1), Xander Schauffele (24-1) and Will Zalatoris (24-1) are all among the top contenders in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field. Before making any 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He is up more than 20 units this season, meaning a profit of over $2,000 for $100 bettors.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

One surprise: He is fading Thomas, pointing out that the two-time major champion "has the most holes in his game." The 29-year-old has finished in the top 25 in four straight events, including one top-10, but he hasn't been at the level of the favorites here. He also hasn't played Bay Hill since 2015, when he barely cracked the top 50. Thomas has been surviving with his impressive short game, but he has "inefficiencies in the other aspects of his game," McDonald says. He ranks 93rd on tour in strokes gained approach and 115th putting.

On the other hand, McDonald knows Rahm is the hottest golfer on the planet and will be eager to hold on to his No. 1 spot. The Spaniard has 10 straight top-10 finishes worldwide and won five of those. Those victories include his most recent outing at the Genesis, where he finished 17 under par. The 28-year-old is 93 under par over his past five tour events. Rahm is 22nd in strokes gained around the green and ranks in the top 10 in every other category. He is hitting almost 76% of his greens in regulation (first) and is shooting an average score of 67.2 (first). See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has tabbed several longshots, including two who come in well over 80-1. One of these golfers "has been experiencing a massive resurgence," the expert says, and this course is right up his alley. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational players should you target or avoid? And which golfer in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field could bring a massive payday well over 80-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on his PGA Tour picks this season.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field, top contenders

See McDonald's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1900

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2300

Xander Schauffele +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Tony Finau +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Jason Day +3100

Viktor Hovland +3100

Tyrrell Hatton +3600

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Jordan Spieth +4100

Cameron Young +4600

Sam Burns +4800

Tom Kim +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Chris Kirk +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +7000

Keegan Bradley +7500

Adam Scott +8500

Billy Horschel +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Min Woo Lee +11000

Luke List +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Tom Hoge +12000

Wyndham Clark +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Ryan Fox +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Nick Taylor +14000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Thomas Detry +16000

Russell Henley +16000

Brian Harman +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Sepp Straka +18000

K.H. Lee +19000

J.J. Spaun +19000

Harris English +19000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Justin Suh +21000

Patrick Rodgers +21000

Taylor Pendrith +21000

Joel Dahmen +21000

Sam Ryder +21000

Taylor Moore +22000

Emiliano Grillo +22000

Kurt Kitayama +22000

Joseph Bramlett +23000

Danny Willett +23000

Ben Griffin +24000

Garrick Higgo +24000

Francesco Molinari +25000