The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoff Series has been slimmed to the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings following the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. The 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois begins on Thursday, with Patrick Cantlay aiming for his third straight victory at this event. He is one of the top 2023 BMW Championship contenders at 10-1 on the PGA odds board. Rory McIlroy is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 BMW Championship odds, while Scottie Scheffler is 7-1 and Jon Rahm is 9-1.

Cantlay forced a playoff against Lucas Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before Glover ultimately won his second tournament in a row. Should you back either of them with your 2023 BMW Championship bets? Before locking in your 2023 BMW Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the BMW Championship 2023: Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world and one of the favorites this week, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top three. He got off to a red-hot start this season when he won a pair of tournaments before the end of March, but he has not won a tournament since then.

Scheffler is coming off back-to-back finishes outside the top 20, failing to crack the top 30 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the first leg of the playoffs. He ranks No. 146 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting and is outside the top 100 in putts per round, which are concerning numbers heading into a huge tournament. The model prefers several other golfers with more appealing odds this week.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hatton is outside the top 25 in the FedEx Cup standings, but he is inside the top 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 31-year-old has posted seven top-10s this season, making the cut in all but one of the 19 tournaments that he has played in. He finished tied for third place at the RBC Canadian Open in June before tying for sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open last month. Hatton ranks fourth in final round performance, making him an excellent golfer to back with so much on the line. See who else to pick here.

Rory McIlroy 13-2

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Jon Rahm 9-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Victor Hovland 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Rickie Fowler 28-1

Lucas Glover 28-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Wyndham Clark 35-1

Tom Kim 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Jason Day 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Cam Davis 50-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Sepp Straka 60-1

J.T. Poston 65-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Emiliano Grillo 70-1

Denny McCarthy 70-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Sahith Theegala 90-1

Harris English 90-1

Eric Cole 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Adam Schenk 90-1

Adam Hadwin 90-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

Chris Kirk 110-1

Andrew Putnam 110-1

Seamus Power 130-1

Adam Svensson 130-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Nick Taylor 180-1