A three-man battle appeared to be in the cards for the final round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational until Jon Rahm took control of the tournament late on Saturday. Separating himself from the field with a flurry of punches, Rahm stands at 15 under and three strokes clear of his nearest competitor.

The world No. 3 will be paired with Max Homa (-12) and Keith Mitchell (-11) for the second straight day as they vie for the biggest title of the young season. The trio will be featured in the final group that is set to go off at 1:06 p.m. ET.

While the margin between the Rahm and the rest of the competition is measurable, it may not be insurmountable. Patrick Cantlay (-10) and Collin Morikawa (-8) are still in with a slim chance to enter the winner's circle, as is Gary Woodland (-9) after a nice move in Round 3.

Then there is Tiger Woods, who electrified crowds on Saturday and will look to do the same on Sunday. Signing for a 4-under 67, Woods catapulted himself inside the top 30 and will aim to connect on his first top-20 finish in over three years. The 15-time major champion will begin his final round at 11:16 a.m. ET alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Kramer Hickok.

Here's a look at all the tee times for the final-round action on Sunday at Riviera.

2023 Genesis Invitational -- Round 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

11:16 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton, Kramer Hickok (No. 1)

11:38 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (No. 1)

11:49 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)

12:44 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge (No. 1)

12:55 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Adam Svensson (No. 1)

1:06 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Keith Mitchell (No. 1)

