The 2023 Masters teeing off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. It's the beginning of golf's major season, and virtually all of the top golfers in the world are in the 20223 Masters field. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1-ranked player in the world and will enter the Masters 2023 looking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to defend his title successfully. The latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Scheffler as the 13-2 favorite.

He's followed by Rory McIlroy (15-2), Jon Rahm (8-1), Cameron Smith (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Meanwhile, Woods is among the 2023 Masters longshots at 60-1. Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 12. Spieth has racked up 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, but he hasn't won a major championship since 2017. The 29-year-old is often heralded as one of the best putters on tour, but he enters the 2023 Masters Tournament ranked 77th in strokes gained putting (.098) and 114th in total putting (241.4).

He's also struggled mightily on the tee this season, ranking 141st in total driving (234) and 173rd in driving accuracy percentage (53.24%), which doesn't bode well for his chances at Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 Masters field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. A five-time Masters champion, Woods has the lowest career scoring average in the history of Augusta National (min. 50 rounds). Exactly half of his 24 starts at the course have resulted in top-five finishes, but this is a different Woods than the one who achieved that success.

Since the start of 2021, Woods has completed four rounds in just two competitive events and finished outside the top 40 in both of those. His ability to leverage his course experience over his recent form will determine where Woods ends up on the 2023 Masters leaderboard. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Masters odds, field

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

K H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000