Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 PGA Championship, which tees off from Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday. McIlroy, who's among the highest priced players on DraftKings and FanDuel, has won 23 PGA Tour events in his career, including four major championships. However, McIlroy has finished 47th or worse in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. Spieth, whose 2023 PGA Championship DFS price is $9,600 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel, can become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam with a victory this week. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 PGA Championship, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, McClure listed Jason Day among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Day secured his first win on the PGA Tour in five years, finishing on top of the leaderboard at 23-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,800 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 PGA Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top golf DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2023.

Top 2023 PGA Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2023 is Wyndham Clark at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. In order to score well at Oak Hill, players will need to be accurate with their irons, and few do it better than Clark. In fact, the 29-year-old enters the PGA Championship 2023 ranked 20th in strokes gained approach to green (.0568) and 35th in greens in regulation percentage (68.38%).

Clark has also finished sixth or better in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour, while making the cut in each of his last 16 tournaments. Those impressive results make Clark a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Jason Day at $8,900 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Day enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, which will make him a valuable PGA DFS pick.

Day currently ranks 11th in strokes gained putting (0.636), 13th in total putting (104.7), 33rd in one-putt percentage (42.70%) and 35th in putts per round (28.26). Day is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 17th in greens in regulation percentage (69.55%). His ability to drain putts has allowed Day to average 4.43 birdies per round, the ninth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Plus, he's finished 10th or better in six of his last nine starts, which includes a victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 PGA Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 PGA Championship, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA Championship DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.