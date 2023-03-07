The PGA Tour schedule continues in Florida this week with the 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are listed as the betting favorites at 17-2 in the latest Players Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the 2023 Players Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Patrick Cantlay (19-1), Max Homa (19-1), Justin Thomas (19-1), Xander Schauffele (25-1), Viktor Hovland (27-1), Collin Morikawa (28-1), and Tony Finau (28-1). The total tournament purse for this elevated event is $25 million, with $4.5 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As the most recent tournament champion in the field, Thomas will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the two-time major champion a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Will Zalatoris (32-1), Jordan Spieth (32-1), or Matt Fitzpatrick (34-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Players Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. In last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Players Championship golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Players Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Players Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Players Championship is 25-year-old Viktor Hovland. The three-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 27-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has tremendous upside this week against an elite field at TPC Sawgrass. Hovland, the No. 11 ranked player in the world, was in contention until the end at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In five starts in 2023, Hovland has four top 20 finishes and has yet to miss a cut. The former Oklahoma State standout is elite off the tees, ranking fifth on the PGA Tour in total driving (71), sixth in driving distance (305.6), and seventh in strokes Gaines off-the-tee (0.860). With the massive amount of talent in the Players Championship field, it's very possible that Hovland will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Players Championship One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Players Championship one and done picks that is listed at 36-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Players Championship 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Players Championship? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Players Championship 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.