The 2023 Ryder Cup will begin on Friday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, just outside of Rome, Italy, and Team USA will be looking to defend the Ryder Cup and to win on European soil for the first time since 1993. The American team is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, who will make his fifth Ryder Cup appearance. Meanwhile, the European team is led by 24-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy, two-time major champion Jon Rahm and 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

The latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds list Europe as the slight -105 favorite (risk $105 to win $100) with Team USA listed at +105. It's a reversal after Team USA opened as the small favorite. A tie would return +1100. Scheffler is the +800 favorite to lead all players in overall points followed by the European trio of Rahm, Hovland and McIlroy at +900 in the latest Ryder Cup 2023 props. There are plenty of ways to bet on the Ryder Cup 2023, but before you lock in your 2023 Ryder Cup picks, be sure to see the best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. Since July, McDonald has gone 11-6-1 with his head-to-head picks, including an 8-1 record over the last three weeks of last season. He also nailed Russell Henley to be the first-round leader in the Wyndham Championship, at 40-1 odds.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup prop bets

One surprise: McDonald's 2023 Ryder Cup best bets include backing Xander Schauffele to finish as the top points scorer at +1500. A seven-time PGA Tour winner, Schauffele has become a staple of Team USA in international play, helping lead the Americans to wins at the 2019 and 2022 Presidents Cup as well as at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He also won Olympic Gold in Japan in 2021 and is 9-4-0 overall in President Cup and Ryder Cup play.

"I expect Schauffele and Cantlay to roll in foursomes and collect two points and at least one more in four-ball," McDonald told SportsLine. "If he plays as well as he did to end the year with his runner-up performance, there is a pathway for Schauffele to play all five and thus flirt with the possibility of a perfect Ryder Cup like Dustin Johnson had in 2021."

2023 Ryder Cup odds, teams

Odds to win:

Team Europe -105

Team USA +105

Tie +1100

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe:

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka