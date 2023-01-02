The first PGA Tour event of the calendar year gets underway on Thursday, Jan. 5, when the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees-off from the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a 39-man field made up of winners from 2022 and the top 30 from last season's final FedEx Cup points list. Scottie Scheffler, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2. He'll be joined by other proven champions like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. He's followed by Scheffler (10-1), Schauffele (10-1), Thomas (10-1) and Patrick Cantlay (12-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top-five. The 30-year-old is coming off a sensational season, which culminated in a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship. Cantlay secured one victory and 11 top-10 finishes, which included a T-4 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

However, Cantlay struggled with his driving accuracy percentage last season, ranking 93rd on the PGA Tour. In addition, Cantlay ranked outside the top-40 in total putting (153.1) and overall putting average (1.592) last season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old secured his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour earlier this season at the Houston Open, and he's been one of the most complete players on tour. In fact, Finau currently ranks first in overall putting average (1.463) and scoring average (67.233). He also ranks inside the top-five in strokes gained: tee-to-green (2.677), strokes gained: approach the green (1.325) and strokes gained: putting (1.984). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

So who will win the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, field

See full Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +1800

Joo-hyung (Tom) Kim +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cam Young +2000

Max Homa +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Sahith Theegala +3300

Billy Horschel +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Corey Conners +4500

K.H. Lee +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Luke List +7500

Trey Mullinax +8000

J.T. Poston +8500

Adam Svensson +8500

J J Spaun +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Chez Reavie +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Ryan Brehm +20000